Telangana HC dismisses plea for SIT probe into alleged illegal detention

HYDERABAD: Justice GM Mohiuddin of the Telangana High Court has dismissed a writ petition filed by Koduri Meena Kumari seeking an SIT probe, preservation of CCTV footage and Rs 50 lakh compensation for alleged illegal detention and custodial torture by Hyderabad police.

The petitioner alleged that officials of the Hyderabad Commissionerate had unlawfully detained and harassed her, and sought a CBI, CID or SIT investigation into her alleged detention and remand on May 5, 2026. She also sought preservation of CCTV footage from April 18 to May 5, phone records and cell tower location data of the police personnel concerned.

During the hearing, her counsel argued that CCTV footage was necessary to establish the alleged custodial ill-treatment. Opposing the plea, the Government Pleader for Home relied on the remand order of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate dated May 5, 2026, which recorded that the petitioner had stated she was not ill-treated by the police.

After examining the record, Justice Mohiuddin observed that the remand proceedings contained the petitioner’s own statement denying any ill-treatment. Holding that the subsequent allegations were untenable, the court found no grounds for an SIT probe or preservation of CCTV footage and dismissed the petition as devoid of merit.