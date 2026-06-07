All set for fish prasadam distribution in Nampally from June 7

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad in-charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Friday directed officials to ensure seamless arrangements for the annual fish prasadam distribution at the Exhibition Ground, Nampally.

As many as 1.4 lakh murrel fish fingerlings will be arranged for the event scheduled to begin at 9 pm on June 8. The distribution will continue through June 9 until the last beneficiary receives the prasadam. Authorities have set up distribution counters, barricades and queue management systems to handle the large influx of asthma patients expected during Mrigasira Karthi.

A central control room and dedicated WhatsApp group have been established to coordinate arrangements among departments.

Police will maintain round-the-clock surveillance through CCTV cameras and the control room, besides implementing traffic and crowd-management measures to prevent stampedes.

SHE Teams will also be deployed, while public announcements will caution visitors against pickpockets.

Fans and coolers are being installed along queue lines.