Bhongir MP Chamala appears before SIT, claims phone was tapped under BRS regime

HYDERABAD: Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy on Saturday appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the allegations of phone-tapping during the previous BRS regime.

Speaking to reporters later, Kiran Kumar Reddy claimed he was among the victims of phone surveillance during the BRS regime. He said officials informed him that his phone had been tapped in July 2023, when he was serving as TPCC media committee chairman.

Alleging widespread misuse of the surveillance apparatus, he said thousands of phones were tapped, including those of politicians, journalists, film personalities and opposition leaders. He claimed former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao used the system to retain power and alleged that even BRS leaders were not spared.

Kiran Kumar Reddy alleged that the phones of MoS Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender and others too were tapped. He added that former minister T Harish Rao had also been summoned by investigators as his phone was reportedly tapped, while MLC K Kavitha had publicly stated that her phone was under surveillance.

The Congress MP further alleged that K Chandrasekhar Rao’s knowledge of conversations obtained through phone tapping influenced decisions on Cabinet berths after the BRS won 88 seats in the 2018 Assembly elections.

Demanding strict action against those responsible, he said all persons involved in the case should be punished.

The case was registered at Panjagutta police station in March 2024. Six persons were named as accused; all have been arrested and subsequently granted bail.