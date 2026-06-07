CM Revanth Reddy to kick-start key civic projects

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will lay the foundation stone for development works worth Rs 1,474 crore in the jurisdiction of the Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) at Uppal Bhagayath Layout Phase-3 on June 7.

He will lay the foundation stone for alternative roads around the AOC Centre (`960 crore), a six-lane flyover connecting TKR College Junction, Gayathri Nagar Junction and Manda Mallamma Junction (Rs 416 crore), a new Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation office at Uppal Bhagayath Layout Phase-3 (`98 crore) and a 100-bed Area Hospital in Uppal (Rs 27.17 crore).

On June 8, Revanth will lay the foundation stone for the permanent headquarters of the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation. He will also launch works for a six-lane flyover from Miyapur X Road, a three-lane underpass from Bachupally and a four-lane road overbridge near Lingampally Railway Station.