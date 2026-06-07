Congress eyes major reset of Revanth govt

HYDERABAD: Having completed half of its five-year tenure, the Revanth Reddy government appears headed for its biggest shake-up since coming to power in December 2023. With the Congress high command said to be weighing changes in both the Cabinet and the party organisation, ministers, MLAs and aspirants have begun jockeying for position, turning Hyderabad and New Delhi into hubs of intense political activity.

According to sources in the ruling party, the proposed exercise is expected to go beyond a routine Cabinet expansion. The Congress leadership is reportedly considering a broader overhaul that could involve dropping some ministers, inducting fresh faces, redistributing key portfolios and reorganising the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC).

Party insiders say two or three ministers could be shown the door as part of the exercise. However, the move is not being viewed as a demotion. Those relieved of Cabinet responsibilities may instead be assigned organisational roles in the All India Congress Committee (AICC), with some potentially being made in-charge of states such as Gujarat, Goa and Uttar Pradesh, which are scheduled to go to the polls next year.

The possibility of changes in the state party unit is also generating considerable discussion. One of the names being widely talked about is TPCC president and MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud, who is said to be under consideration for a Cabinet berth. His induction would also address the absence of Cabinet representation from Nizamabad district.

If Mahesh moves into the Cabinet, party leaders believe a change at the helm of the TPCC could follow. Minister Ponnam Prabhakar’s name is doing the rounds as a possible successor. A long-time Congress leader who rose through the NSUI ranks and later represented Karimnagar in Parliament, Prabhakar is seen as someone with strong organisational credentials.