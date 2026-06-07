Don’t dispossess farmer from land: Telangana HC

HYDERABAD: Justice GM Mohiuddin of the Telangana High Court directed revenue authorities not to dispossess a petitioner from agricultural land measuring one acre and 20 guntas in Survey No 244/104 at Pedda Amberpet village, Abdullapurmet mandal in Rangareddy district, except in accordance with law.

The order was passed in a writ petition filed by Pittala Mutyalu, who alleged that authorities were attempting to dispossess him from the assigned agricultural land without issuing notice, while his application seeking an e-passbook under the Bhu Bharathi system remained pending.

The petitioner contended that he had been in possession and cultivation of the land since 1980 and that his online application for an e-passbook, submitted on January 23, 2026, had not been considered despite a subsequent High Court order dated February 10, 2026, directing authorities to consider his request within 60 days. He further alleged that the government was attempting to allocate the land for the establishment of a traffic police station without adherence to statutory procedures.

Opposing the plea, the government contended that Survey No 244 was classified as government land (“Gairan Sarkari”) in historical revenue records and that portions of the land had been resumed in 2010 due to violations of assignment conditions. The government also maintained that the petitioner’s name did not appear in revenue records and clarified that the land identified for the proposed Abdullapurmet Traffic Police Station was located in Survey No 244/105, not Survey No 244/104.

After considering the submissions, the court directed that any resumption or acquisition proceedings concerning the disputed land must be initiated only after a final decision on the petitioner’s pending Bhu Bharathi application.

The court further mandated the issuance of a proper show-cause notice and an opportunity to be heard before any action is taken, strictly in accordance with applicable legal procedure.