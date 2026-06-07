Ensure NEET retest is ‘leak-proof’ for 70,000 aspirants: Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao on Saturday directed officials to make foolproof arrangements for the NEET examination scheduled on June 21 and ensure a hassle-free experience for candidates.

During a video conference with district collectors, he stressed the need for close coordination among all departments.

Health department principal secretary Christina Zongthu said around 72,956 students are expected to appear for the examination at 208 centres across 24 cities in the state. She said arrangements related to infrastructure, transportation, security, power supply, drinking water and other essential facilities were being put in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination.

Additional DGP Mahesh Bhagwat stressed close coordination between police and district administrations, directing officials to ensure tight security at examination centres and curb misinformation through active social media monitoring.

Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA) Abhishek Singh said enhanced security protocols would be in place this year, with the Indian Air Force transporting question papers for the first time.

Reviewing paddy procurement, the Chief Secretary directed collectors to protect harvested stocks and expedite procurement amid rain forecasts. He further reviewed preparations for the chief minister’s upcoming visits and instructed officials to ensure advance arrangements and inter-departmental coordination.