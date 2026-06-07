Hyderabad man shot dead in US; family appeals MEA to bring back mortal remains

A 28-year-old man from Hyderabad was allegedly shot dead in Philadelphia on June 5 while delivering pizzas, according to information received by his family in Gundlapochampally.

The Consulate General of India in New York in a post on 'X' late on Saturday night, said : "We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Mr. Anshul Kuncha, an Indian national in Philadelphia, PA. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences to his family during this difficult time. The Consulate is in touch with Anushul’s family and is extending all possible assistance."

Anshul Kuncha worked in an MNC in North Philadelphia, US and he was doing pizza deliveries on weekends for extra source of income, Tanvi, the sister of the deceased, told mediapersons.

"We were informed that he (Anshul) was shot in the head three times and left on the road," his sister said.

Nothing was stolen from him, she said adding he was told to deliver pizza in an abandoned area and they later came to know it was a "decoy".

"It was a trap. It was to kill him. I don't know what they gained out of it or what intentions they had. They took my brother and killed him," she said.