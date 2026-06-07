Kavitha alleges Pawan Kalyan owns 10 acres within FTL limits

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) president K Kavitha on Saturday demanded that Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan return 10 acres of land allegedly falling under the FTL limits of Kodi Cheruvu to the Telangana government.

Speaking to reporters, she claimed that revenue records showed the entire 10-acre land parcel as part of the lake.

“Pawan must return the 10 acres of land he bought in Telangana in 2014 to the state government. Ironically, right after staging an 11-day fast opposing the historic formation of Telangana, he quietly purchased 10 acres of Shikam land. The official revenue records explicitly state that this entire 10-acre parcel is protected Shikam land,” she said.

Kavitha alleged that the BJP lacked leadership in Telangana and was relying on Pawan Kalyan’s popularity for political gains. She also accused the Centre of discriminating against Telangana in paddy procurement and claimed the party’s tally in the state would fall to zero in the next elections.

The TRS leader further alleged that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, his family members, ministers and senior Congress leaders had together looted nearly `1 lakh crore.

Kavitha accused HYDRAA of adopting double standards and alleged that it had failed to act against the Sri Aditya Vantage project despite evidence presented by the BRS.