Malaysian firms invited to invest in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Telangana is emerging as a key destination for semiconductor investments in India, said IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Saturday, inviting Malaysian companies to explore opportunities in the state’s semiconductor and advanced manufacturing sectors.

The minister made the remarks during a meeting with a delegation from Penang in Malaysia led by Deputy Chief Minister YB Jagdeep Singh Deo at the Secretariat.

The discussions focused on potential cooperation in semiconductors, electronics manufacturing, artificial intelligence, innovation and human capital development.

Sridhar Babu said Hyderabad was emerging as a major hub for chip design, electronics manufacturing and advanced technologies. He highlighted opportunities in sectors such as semiconductors, life sciences, biotechnology, clean energy, aerospace, defence and precision engineering. He also briefed the delegation on the state government’s initiatives to attract global investments.

He noted that Penang’s expertise in semiconductor assembly, testing and packaging could complement Telangana’s efforts to strengthen its semiconductor ecosystem and move up the global value chain.

Jagdeep Singh Deo said Penang was keen to deepen engagement with Telangana and explore avenues for mutually beneficial cooperation. Both sides agreed to work towards a roadmap for collaboration in the identified sectors, he added.