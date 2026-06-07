Procure paddy by June 15 or start counting your days: CM Revanth Reddy to Centre

HYDERABAD: Demanding that the Centre procure every last grain of paddy produced in Telangana this year, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy warned that if the BJP-led NDA government failed to do so by June 15, he would ensure its downfall.
“We will ensure Rahul Gandhi becomes the prime minister and ensure that justice is done to the state’s farmers,” Revanth said after laying foundation stones for an integrated fruit market and sub-registrar office complex at Koheda on Saturday.
Accusing Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and Minister of State (MoS) Bandi Sanjay Kumar of making reckless statements without helping the state secure approval for pending projects, the chief minister made it clear that he was determined to secure approval for Metro Rail expansion, national project status for the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme and Central funds for the proposed airports at Adilabad and Warangal.
He minced few words in criticising the Centre for not approving the Metro Rail expansion project and for failing to procure paddy despite repeated requests from the state government. Declaring a fight against Prime Minister Narendra Modi until pending projects are cleared, he also accused “Kedi” (KCR) of obstructing the government’s development agenda.
“Let us see how they deny permissions for Metro expansion and refuse funds for the Adilabad and Warangal airports. I will fight against anyone — be it the ‘Kedi’ sleeping in his farmhouse or Modi in Delhi,” he said.
Referring to Kishan, Revanth said he would not be intimidated by Union ministers merely because they wield power at the Centre. “We are striving to secure the necessary funds by maintaining cordial relations with the Centre,” he added.
The chief minister accused the BRS of creating hurdles in projects such as Bharat Future City, the Regional Ring Road, new airports and the Palamuru-Rangareddy scheme. He alleged that the opposition was threatening to scrap Bharat Future City and was opposing the Tummidihatti project whenever development works were proposed.
Warning that the BRS could lose its position as the principal opposition in the state if it continued to oppose development, Revanth said the car, the party’s election symbol, would crash in the next elections. Referring to KCR’s earlier promise to camp at the Palamuru-Rangareddy project site, he alleged that the former chief minister had instead remained in his farmhouse “in an inebriated condition”.
Turning his attention to BRS leader Harish Rao, Revanth mocked the Kaleshwaram project, calling it “Kuleshwaram”, and alleged that `1 lakh crore had been washed away. He claimed Telangana had achieved record paddy cultivation without receiving a single drop of water from Kaleshwaram.
Reiterating his commitment to Future City, Revanth said it would help address pollution-related concerns while attracting global investment. He said 500 internationally renowned companies would be brought to the project.
Koheda plans fast-tracked
The state government plans to establish a tomato sauce factory in Kandukur and commence operations at the Koheda fruit market by December.
The market, spread over 240 acres, is expected to be completed within two years through a fast-track funding mechanism. Ministers T Nageshwara Rao and D Sridhar Babu have been tasked with overseeing the project. Revanth said the facility would ensure easier access to milk, fruits and vegetables and bring recognition to Koheda similar to that earned by Hyderabad airport.
Observing that agriculture had declined in Rangareddy district due to rapid real-estate growth, the chief minister said Hyderabad’s increasing needs could no longer be met fully through local production. He noted that coriander was being imported from neighbouring states and urged farmers to diversify beyond paddy, maize, cotton and chilli cultivation.