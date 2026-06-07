Procure paddy by June 15 or start counting your days: CM Revanth Reddy to Centre

HYDERABAD: Demanding that the Centre procure every last grain of paddy produced in Telangana this year, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy warned that if the BJP-led NDA government failed to do so by June 15, he would ensure its downfall.

“We will ensure Rahul Gandhi becomes the prime minister and ensure that justice is done to the state’s farmers,” Revanth said after laying foundation stones for an integrated fruit market and sub-registrar office complex at Koheda on Saturday.

Accusing Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and Minister of State (MoS) Bandi Sanjay Kumar of making reckless statements without helping the state secure approval for pending projects, the chief minister made it clear that he was determined to secure approval for Metro Rail expansion, national project status for the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme and Central funds for the proposed airports at Adilabad and Warangal.

He minced few words in criticising the Centre for not approving the Metro Rail expansion project and for failing to procure paddy despite repeated requests from the state government. Declaring a fight against Prime Minister Narendra Modi until pending projects are cleared, he also accused “Kedi” (KCR) of obstructing the government’s development agenda.

“Let us see how they deny permissions for Metro expansion and refuse funds for the Adilabad and Warangal airports. I will fight against anyone — be it the ‘Kedi’ sleeping in his farmhouse or Modi in Delhi,” he said.

Referring to Kishan, Revanth said he would not be intimidated by Union ministers merely because they wield power at the Centre. “We are striving to secure the necessary funds by maintaining cordial relations with the Centre,” he added.