Bhatti reviews rural works, launches Rs 33 crore road projects in Khammam

KHAMMAM: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has directed officials to complete development works at the grassroots level within stipulated timelines while maintaining quality standards.

During an extensive tour of the Madhira constituency in Khammam district on Sunday, Vikramarka launched several infrastructure initiatives in Mudigonda mandal.

He was welcomed by a delegation of officials, including NPDCL Chairman and Managing Director Varun Reddy, District Collector Divakar TS, and Additional Collector P Srinivas Reddy.

At Yadavalli village, Vikramarka laid the foundation stone for a `3.15 crore 33/11 KV substation. He also broke ground for a `25 lakh ERO office building at the mandal headquarters and inaugurated `33 crore worth of road projects under the Roads and Buildings department.

The deputy chief minister noted that the Rs 33 crore road network will significantly improve rural transportation and strengthen connectivity to national highways upon completion.