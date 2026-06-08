BRS, BJP, Congress leaders are hand in glove: Kalvakuntla Kavitha

SANGAREDDY: Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) founder-president Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Sunday alleged that leaders of erstwhile Medak district, though they belong to different political parties, are working hand in glove and indulging in “political match-fixing”.
The former MP was addressing the gathering after hoisting her party flag as part of “TRS Flag Festival” in Patancheru, Sangareddy and Zaheerabad.
She alleged that BRS leader T Harish Rao, present Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha, Medak BJP MP M Raghunandan Rao and TPCC working president T Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy from the Sangareddy constituency are all “one and the same” and that they are “working in collusion”. “There are numerous examples to prove their secret understanding,” she said.
Kavitha pointed out that Raghunandan Rao had voted to ensure the BRS’s victory in the municipal elections of Isnapur, which falls under the Patancheru Assembly segment. “It may appear normal to them (the leaders of two parties) but it came as a big shock for the general public,” she said.
“People will not receive any benefits from these leaders’ syndicates. The region will prosper and local youth will get employment opportunities only if her party is voted to power,” she said, adding that if people bless TRS, it will strictly implement its promises of free education and free healthcare.
The former MLC, meanwhile, claimed that Singur project in Sangareddy district is being neglected for the past 15 years. “Even when Harish Rao was serving as the irrigation minister, not even a single rupee was allocated for repair of Singur project,” she said.
“Nearly 60,000 acres of land are cultivated under this project. Hyderabad relies on it for its water supply. We used to abuse Andhra leaders, claiming they didn’t fund such projects. But why didn’t the BRS repair it when it was in power?” she asked.
She noted that the Singur project had dried up during 2016–2017, presenting an “ideal opportunity to carry out repairs”.
“Instead, a situation has been created where the water has to be drained completely from the project just for general maintenance,” she added.