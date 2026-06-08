Choked by Vegetation, forgotten by time: Kakatiya-era temple in Warangal in ruins

HYDERABAD: An over 700-year-old Shiva temple built during the Kakatiya period is on the verge of collapse in Sanigaram village, located in the Nallabelli mandal of Warangal district. The critical state of the structure has raised urgent concerns among heritage conservationists about the fate of one of the region’s lesser-known medieval monuments.
Believed to date back to the reign of Kakatiya ruler Ganapatideva, the temple showcases the distinctive architectural style that flourished under the dynasty. Despite its historical significance, the structure lies in advanced decay, choked by thick vegetation, collapsed sections and dislodged stones.
The monument’s condition came to light following information from Warangal-based historian Dr Racharla Ganapati. A subsequent site inspection revealed extensive structural damage that directly threatens its survival.
“The Shiva temple features a garbhalaya (sanctum sanctorum), an ardha mandapa and a 16-pillared maha mandapa, all built on an elevated platform,” explained archaeologist Dr E Sivanagireddy.
“Architectural features like ornamental doorframes, mouldings in the superstructure, decorated pillars and intricately carved ceilings bear the unmistakable signature of Kakatiya craftsmanship. Built largely with local grey granite, it reflects the engineering excellence of the era,” Dr Sivanagireddy said.
However, centuries of weathering and prolonged neglect have pushed the shrine to the brink. Doorways have caved in, roof slabs have fallen and several pillars are dislocated. Many architectural components have shifted from their original positions. “Unchecked vegetation is a major factor in this deterioration.
Trees and shrubs have taken root within the structure, forcing stone blocks out of alignment and causing the masonry to lose its balance. This growth now camouflages large parts of the temple, hiding the true extent of the damage,” Dr Sivanagireddy added.
Conservation experts warn that the monument could collapse at any moment. If the upper portions give way, a domino effect will crush the original beams and pillars, destroying valuable architectural elements and making restoration impossible.
Landscape changes worsen structural stability
Speaking to TNIE, the archaeologist stated: “Agricultural operations and water stagnation in nearby fields are believed to have affected the stability of the foundation. Continuous moisture exposure has likely caused parts of the structure to sink gradually, further weakening it.”
Experts state that the first step to saving the monument is documentation. This requires clearing the vegetation, exposing buried elements, and making detailed physical and digital records. Every component — flooring, walls, ceilings and decorative elements — needs to be photographed and measured, with each stone numbered to map its original location. Following documentation, conservationists propose a scientific dismantling and reconstruction process.
“The temple would be carefully dismantled from the top down, with each stone preserved and catalogued,” Dr Sivanagireddy explained. “A modern foundation would then be laid for long-term stability before reassembling the original stones in their exact positions.”
According to experts, this method prevents uncontrolled collapse and preserves the monument’s original fabric without causing damage. It has already been used successfully to save several historic temples across the region.
During interactions with local residents, conservationists highlighted the shrine’s importance and stressed the need for community participation. Many villagers were unaware the structure was seven centuries old. Following these discussions, residents expressed a willingness to support rescue measures.
As a preliminary step, Aravind Arya, secretary of the Team of Research on Culture and Heritage (TORCH), has stepped forward to digitally document the temple.
“Given its fragile condition, proper documentation can play a crucial role in its future restoration,” Aravind said.
“The temple has not been comprehensively documented by the State Archaeology Department, so we took it upon ourselves. Our process includes photography, scaling, mapping and architectural drawings. While we can use 3D documentation, this is a relatively simple Kakatiya structure, so conventional mapping should suffice,” he added.
This temple is among nearly 120 monuments in Telangana proposed for protection by the Archaeological Survey of India. The ASI has requested the State Archaeology Department to transfer these sites to its care, but the bureaucratic process remains incomplete, he noted.
Heritage experts believe that with timely intervention, the Sanigaram temple can be rescued from ruin and preserved for at least another five centuries.