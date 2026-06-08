Choked by Vegetation, forgotten by time: Kakatiya-era temple in Warangal in ruins

HYDERABAD: An over 700-year-old Shiva temple built during the Kakatiya period is on the verge of collapse in Sanigaram village, located in the Nallabelli mandal of Warangal district. The critical state of the structure has raised urgent concerns among heritage conservationists about the fate of one of the region’s lesser-known medieval monuments.

Believed to date back to the reign of Kakatiya ruler Ganapatideva, the temple showcases the distinctive architectural style that flourished under the dynasty. Despite its historical significance, the structure lies in advanced decay, choked by thick vegetation, collapsed sections and dislodged stones.

The monument’s condition came to light following information from Warangal-based historian Dr Racharla Ganapati. A subsequent site inspection revealed extensive structural damage that directly threatens its survival.

“The Shiva temple features a garbhalaya (sanctum sanctorum), an ardha mandapa and a 16-pillared maha mandapa, all built on an elevated platform,” explained archaeologist Dr E Sivanagireddy.

“Architectural features like ornamental doorframes, mouldings in the superstructure, decorated pillars and intricately carved ceilings bear the unmistakable signature of Kakatiya craftsmanship. Built largely with local grey granite, it reflects the engineering excellence of the era,” Dr Sivanagireddy said.