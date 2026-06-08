Congress leaders challenge TRS chief K Kavitha to prove Rs 1 lakh crore land scam

HYDERABAD: Government Whip Aadi Srinivas on Sunday accused Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) chief Kalvakuntla Kavitha of making baseless allegations regarding land encroachments and corruption under the Congress government.

Addressing a press conference, along with Choppadandi MLA Medipally Sathyam, at the Congress Legislative Party office here, Srinivas said Kavitha’s claims of a Rs 1 lakh crore land scam were false and politically motivated.

The legislator from Vemulawada alleged that the TRS chief should instead explain the land encroachments and irregularities that took place during the BRS regime.

He questioned Kavitha about the extent of lands linked to farmhouses of BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, former ministers KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao and J Santosh Rao, and challenged her to prove her allegations.

Srinivas said that the Congress government was protecting lakes and government lands from encroachment and claimed that HYDRAA had safeguarded government properties worth over Rs 50,000 crore.