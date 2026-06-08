Heavy rains lash parts of Telangana; yellow alert issued for Monday

HYDERABAD: Heavy rains lashed parts of Telangana on Sunday, with the Shabad mandal in Rangareddy district recording the highest rainfall at 6.7 cm. The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre (HMC) has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall across several districts on June 8.

The southwest monsoon has advanced further over the Bay of Bengal and is expected to move into more parts of Telangana over the next two to three days.

The HMC warned that several districts are likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph over the next three days.

According to the weather forecast issued on Sunday, light to moderate rainfall is expected at isolated places across parts of the state over the next two days. While the rainfall activity is likely to continue, maximum temperatures are not expected to change significantly over the next three days.

The southwest monsoon continues its steady advance across the country. As of June 7, the monsoon has progressed over the west-central and northeast Bay of Bengal, parts of the northwest Bay of Bengal, and the northeastern states, including Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and parts of Tripura, Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh.

Officials stated that conditions remain favourable for the monsoon to advance further over the next two to three days. It is projected to move into more parts of the central Arabian Sea, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and the remaining areas of the southwest Bay of Bengal.