PMJ Jewellers robbery case: One more accused arrested in Bihar, two pistols recovered

KARIMNAGAR: Police have arrested one more accused in the sensational PMJ Jewellers robbery case and recovered two country-made pistols and a cellphone.

Commissioner of Police Gaush Alam on Sunday said during a press conference that the accused No 10, Amar Singh alias Pahilwan, who had been absconding since the day of the robbery, was arrested at Saleempur village in Bihar.

The police produced him before a local court in Patna and obtained a transit warrant. A special police team is currently bringing the accused to Karimnagar for further investigation, he said.

The CP said that police teams were continuing search operations in various states to trace the remaining accused.

Meanwhile, the police custody of the prime accused, Subodh Singh, along with two others, Raghunath Karmakar alias Jagir Singh and Raveesh Kumar alias Pradyuman, concluded on Sunday. The trio was interrogated for four days regarding the robbery that took place on May 3.

Police officials said that the accused did not cooperate during the interrogation and refused to disclose details regarding the whereabouts of the stolen gold and diamond ornaments. They allegedly provided misleading information about where the valuables were hidden.

In view of this, the police are planning to file a special requisition before the court seeking extension of police custody for a few more days for further interrogation.