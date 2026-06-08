Telangana BJP chief accuses Congress govt of forcibly taking land from farmers

HYDERABAD: State BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Sunday alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s government, which projects itself as a farmer-friendly one, has forcibly taken land from ryots for establishing the International Integrated Fruit Market.

Addressing a press conference at the state BJP office in Hyderabad, Ramchander said that despite farmers protests’ in Koheda area, the chief minister laid the foundation for the fruit market without paying compensation to the farmers. “It’s unfortunate that the protesting farmers were taken into custody and kept at the police station. They were released only after Revanth left the place,” he said.

The BJP leader demanded that the state government first pay compensation to the affected farmers and only then start works related to the fruit market in Koheda.

He took umbrage with the chief minister’s comment that Union minister G Kishan Reddy and MoS for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar will “find it difficult to even cross Telangana borders” on procurement issue. He alleged that the Congress government has failed to procure grains from the farmers in time and it has become a “commission and corrupt government”.

Taking strong objection to the language used by the chief minister at Mahbubnagar, he warned that if BJP workers decide, they will not allow Congress MLAs, MPs and ministers to enter any village for deceiving people by not fulfilling their poll promises.