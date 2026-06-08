Telangana CM alleges Union Minister Kishan Reddy influenced Fadnavis to block Pranahita-Chevella project

If RRR is developed, Hyderabad can compete with global cities, says CM

Addressing the gathering, Revanth asked Kishan to clarify whether he would secure permissions and funds from the Centre for the Musi Riverfront Development Project, Metro Rail expansion and other major infrastructure projects. Despite visiting Delhi nearly 50 times and meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on five occasions, the Centre was not responding positively to Telangana’s proposals, he alleged.

“If the Regional Ring Road is fully developed, Hyderabad can compete with global cities such as Singapore, Tokyo and New York. People should understand who is creating obstacles and stopping these projects. Does Kishan Reddy not have the responsibility to bring permissions for Telangana’s development projects?” he asked.

The chief minister said the state government was currently implementing Phase-I of the Musi Riverfront Development Project from Gandipet to Gandhi Sarovar and announced that works under Phase-II, from Nagole to Gowrelli, would begin within 100 days.

‘Rapid growth of Hyd will generate thousands of jobs’

Drawing comparisons with projects undertaken elsewhere in the country, Revanth said the BJP had no objection to the development of the Sabarmati riverfront in Gujarat, the Yamuna rejuvenation project in Delhi or the Ganga rejuvenation programme in Uttar Pradesh.

“When we seek to develop the Musi river, objections are raised. If the Musi Riverfront Development Project is completed, Hyderabad will grow rapidly and generate employment opportunities for thousands of youth,” he said.

The chief minister warned that the state government would launch an agitation programme if the Centre failed to procure the paddy purchased by the state and grant pending project permissions by June 15.

Targeting Kishan personally, Revanth said the Union minister often claimed he was born in the BJP and would remain in the BJP throughout his life. He alleged that while Kishan belonged to the BJP, he frequently maintained close ties with leaders of other parties. “Even BJP workers say Kishan Reddy remains in the BJP but listens to BRS leaders. He follows what [BRS working president] KT Rama Rao says,” the chief minister alleged.

Demanding that the Centre procure all paddy purchased by the state, Revanth said Telangana farmers had produced 75 lakh metric tonnes of paddy, while the Centre had indicated it would procure only 50 lakh metric tonnes. “What should we do with the remaining 25 lakh metric tonnes? While the Centre procures 86% of the paddy produced in Punjab, it is not procuring even 50% of Telangana’s production,” he said.

Prioritising development of Malkajgiri segment

The chief minister also acknowledged that he had not been able to develop Malkajgiri to the extent expected by the people during his tenure as MP from the constituency. However, he said he had prioritised the area’s development after the Congress came to power in the state.

He said Hyderabad could emerge as a global city only through planned infrastructure development and noted that the government had unveiled the Telangana Rising-2047 vision document to guide future growth. As part of the initiative, the government had declared the 2,100 sq km area within the Outer Ring Road as the Core Urban Region Economy (CURE) zone and created three municipal corporations for administrative convenience.

“We did not create these corporations for political advantage. We created them to decentralise administration and improve governance. It is my responsibility to provide whatever funds are required for the development of Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation,” he said.

The chief minister also announced that a statue of former Uppal MLA Bandari Raji Reddy would be installed at Uppal Junction.