Telangana schools to reopen on June 15, summer break extended by three days

HYDERABAD: Students across Telangana will get a slightly longer summer break, with the School Education department rescheduling the reopening of schools for the academic year 2026–27 from June 12 to June 15.

The decision was announced on Sunday through orders issued by Director of School Education Dr Naveen Nicolas. According to the department, the change was made after it received multiple representations from various stakeholders seeking a reconsideration of the reopening date.

The department also noted that June 13 and June 14 fall on the second Saturday and Sunday, respectively. In view of this, it was decided that all government and private schools across the state would reopen on June 15 instead of June 12.

To make up for the academic time lost due to the postponement and to ensure adherence to the prescribed instructional days under the Academic Calendar 2026-27, the department has declared July 11, the second Saturday, as a working day for all schools under its purview.

Director of School Education Dr Naveen Nicolas directed department officials to take necessary action and communicate the revised reopening schedule to all schools.