Telangana's TG20 league auction sees top bids for Tilak Varma and Mohammed Siraj

HYDERABAD: Newly appointed India T20 vice-captain Tilak Varma emerged as the highest-valued player in the TG20 Cricket League auction on Sunday, joining Medak Falcons for `33 lakh in the Icon Category.

The player auction for the inaugural edition of the TG20 Cricket League generated considerable excitement, with franchises competing aggressively for leading players. Senior India team pacer Mohammed Siraj was picked by Warangal Warriors for `14 lakh, while Hyderabad left-arm seamer CV Milind was acquired by Anvita Khammam Aces for `17 lakh.

Organised by the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), the TG20 League aims to identify and nurture cricketing talent from rural Telangana and provide a pathway to national and international cricket. Eight franchise teams — Hyderabad E Champions, Karimnagar Diamonds, Anvita Khammam Aces, Mahabubnagar Masters, Medak Falcons, Anurag Nalgonda Knights, Ranga Reddy Risers and Warangal Warriors — will compete in the tournament.

The league will feature 32 matches over 21 days at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal, with matches scheduled from June 20 and the final on July 11.

Several prominent cricketers, including Rohit Rayudu, Rahul Buddhi and Tanmay Agarwal, were part of the auction pool. Each franchise has been allotted a purse of `60 lakh and can select a maximum of 20 players. Teams are required to spend at least `54 lakh.

Players were auctioned across the Icon, A+, A, B, C1 and C2 categories. To promote grassroots talent, every franchise must include at least four district players in its squad, while each playing XI must feature a minimum of two district cricketers, ensuring representation from across Telangana.

Tourney kicks off June 20

The league will feature 32 matches over 21 days at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal, with matches scheduled from June 20 and the final on July 11. Each playing XI must feature a minimum of two district cricketers