‘Think twice before sending kids to US,’ warns Hyderabad woman after brother’s murder in Philadelphia

HYDERABAD: Devastated by the death of her 28-year-old brother, Anshul, Tanvi Kuncha on Sunday appealed to parents to carefully consider the risks before sending their children to the US.

Anshul, a native of Gundlapochampally in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, had been living in North Philadelphia for the past four years. He was employed with a Japanese MNC and worked as a pizza delivery driver on weekends.

Tanvi said Anshul was shot three times in the head while delivering an order on Friday night.

Two masked suspects killed Anshul: Sister

“He received an order to deliver pizza to an abandoned location. Later, we learned it was a trap. Nothing was stolen from him. It appears they lured him there only to kill him,” she alleged.

“My brother was a loving and cheerful person. He went to the US with dreams of building a better future. We never expected his life to end like this,” Tanvi added.

Another family member said Anshul had spoken to them just a day before the incident. Hours later, the family received an email informing them of his death.

Expressing concern over the safety of Indians abroad, Tanvi urged parents to think carefully before encouraging their children to move to the United States. She also revealed that Anshul had previously been the victim of a robbery in the US, during which his gold chain, mobile phone and cash were allegedly stolen.

Seeking assistance, she appealed to the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian government to facilitate the return of Anshul’s body to India. “We have been told that due to the weekend, the body may only be handed over on Monday. We request the authorities to expedite the process so that we can perform his last rites at the earliest,” she said.