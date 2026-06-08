TPCC chief Mahesh Goud hails INTUC win in Water Board union polls

HYDERABAD: Congratulating all workers who exercised their franchise in the Water Board elections, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Sunday hailed the victory of Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), calling it a reflection of workers’ faith in the Congress government.

Speaking at an event organised at Gandhi Bhavan, he congratulated Mogulla Raji Reddy Rajender and his team for securing a decisive victory.

“The Congress has successfully raised its flag in the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) Employees Union elections. The party will surely achieve similar success in the upcoming GHMC elections,” he said.

“The election results clearly indicate that workers and employees are supporting the Congress government. The INTUC victory once again proves that employees stand firmly behind the Congress,” he added.

The TPCC chief, meanwhile, criticised the previous BRS regime, alleging that it failed to respond when RTC workers went on strike. In contrast, he said, the current Congress government, under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, held discussions with RTC employees and resolved the strike issue within three days.

Mahesh Goud alleged that the BRS leaders had kept institutions such as Singareni and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board under their control, causing hardships for workers. He further claimed that the Water Board “functioned under the influence” of former minister T Harish Rao during the previous regime.

He said that under the Congress government, workers were able to exercise their voting rights freely and elect leaders of their choice. He advised the newly elected Mogulla Raji Reddy’s team to stand by workers during both good and difficult times.