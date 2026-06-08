Union minister Kishan Reddy challenges Telangana CM Revanth to a public debate

HYDERABAD: A day after Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy lambasted Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy and Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar over their alleged inability to persuade the BJP-led Union government to procure paddy and other crops purchased by the state, Kishan on Sunday dismissed the chief minister’s remarks as “empty threats” and challenged him to a public debate on any issue.

On Saturday, the chief minister had said, “Kishan and Bandi Sanjay are doing a tamasha. If they cannot deliver, they should step down.”

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state office in Hyderabad, the Union minister expressed strong displeasure over Revanth’s comments and said he was prepared to discuss any subject at any forum.

“The people of Telangana know who I am. No one has been born who can intimidate me. I do not need a certificate from Revanth,” Kishan said.

Political frustration

Accusing the chief minister of political frustration, he alleged that Revanth had become disconnected from the promises made to the people of Telangana. He claimed that while the chief minister’s words were crossing all limits, his actions were not moving beyond the Secretariat.

The Union minister also accused the Congress government of failing to fulfil its election promises. Referring to the promise of a bonus for the procurement of superfine paddy, he questioned why the state government had not provided the assured Rs 500 bonus per quintal to farmers.

“Where is the implementation of the promises given to the people?” he asked, alleging that several key assurances made by the Congress before the elections remained unfulfilled.