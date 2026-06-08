Union minister Kishan Reddy challenges Telangana CM Revanth to a public debate

HYDERABAD: A day after Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy lambasted Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy and Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar over their alleged inability to persuade the BJP-led Union government to procure paddy and other crops purchased by the state, Kishan on Sunday dismissed the chief minister’s remarks as “empty threats” and challenged him to a public debate on any issue.
On Saturday, the chief minister had said, “Kishan and Bandi Sanjay are doing a tamasha. If they cannot deliver, they should step down.”
Addressing a press conference at the BJP state office in Hyderabad, the Union minister expressed strong displeasure over Revanth’s comments and said he was prepared to discuss any subject at any forum.
“The people of Telangana know who I am. No one has been born who can intimidate me. I do not need a certificate from Revanth,” Kishan said.
Political frustration
Accusing the chief minister of political frustration, he alleged that Revanth had become disconnected from the promises made to the people of Telangana. He claimed that while the chief minister’s words were crossing all limits, his actions were not moving beyond the Secretariat.
The Union minister also accused the Congress government of failing to fulfil its election promises. Referring to the promise of a bonus for the procurement of superfine paddy, he questioned why the state government had not provided the assured Rs 500 bonus per quintal to farmers.
“Where is the implementation of the promises given to the people?” he asked, alleging that several key assurances made by the Congress before the elections remained unfulfilled.
Kishan said he was not a leader who reacted recklessly to provocation and would continue to function with restraint and responsibility. At the same time, he warned that the chief minister would soon face political challenges and remarked that “tough times lie ahead for Revanth Reddy”.
Claiming that the Union government had provided `28,000 crore to Telangana in a single month, he accused the Congress of misleading people about the Centre’s contribution to the state’s development.
‘Rahul will never become PM’
The Union minister also targeted Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, asserting that he would never become prime minister. He predicted a further decline in Congress’ political relevance and alleged that public dissatisfaction with the state government was growing.
Kishan further claimed that members of the Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes would eventually stage protests outside the chief minister’s residence over what he described as the Congress government’s failure to fulfil its commitments and promises.
The Union minister said that the people of Telangana were closely watching the government’s performance and would deliver their verdict at the appropriate time.
‘Congress govt misleading people’
Claiming that the Union government had provided `28,000 crore to Telangana in a single month, Kishan Reddy accused the Congress of misleading people about the Centre’s contribution to the state’s development.
The Union minister also targeted Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, asserting that he would never become prime minister. He predicted a further decline in Congress’ political relevance and alleged that public dissatisfaction with the state government was growing.