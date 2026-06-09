Congress has ‘Hitler mindset’, does not believe in Constitution: Telangana BJP president Ramchander Rao

HYDERABAD: State BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Monday accused the ruling Congress of adopting an authoritarian attitude, failing to fulfil its election promises and misleading people on issues related to governance.

Addressing a press conference at the state BJP office here, he alleged that the grand old party functions with Hitler’s mindset and does not believe in the Constitution, constitutional institutions or democratic systems.

“Emergency imposed by former prime minister Indira Gandhi reflected the party’s authoritarian nature,” he said, claiming it continues to be controlled by just one family.

“Any political party that functions with such an attitude will ultimately face rejection from the people. The shrinking number of states governed by Congress reflects the party’s declining political standing in the country,” he added.

Slamming Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s recent remarks against President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said: “It’s unfortunate that the Congress leadership found it difficult to show respect to constitutional authorities even while displaying unquestioned loyalty to one political family.”

“Congress is uncomfortable in acknowledging the fact that a tribal woman is now the country’s President and an OBC the PM,” he added.

‘Stop targeting BJP leaders, address governance issues’

The former MLC also alleged that Revanth Reddy was obsessed with the BJP. “The CM talks about BJP in the morning, in the afternoon and at night,” he said.

“Revanth Reddy repeatedly targets Union minister G Kishan Reddy and MoS for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, instead of addressing governance issues,” he alleged.