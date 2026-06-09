Congress has ‘Hitler mindset’, does not believe in Constitution: Telangana BJP president Ramchander Rao

HYDERABAD: State BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Monday accused the ruling Congress of adopting an authoritarian attitude, failing to fulfil its election promises and misleading people on issues related to governance.
Addressing a press conference at the state BJP office here, he alleged that the grand old party functions with Hitler’s mindset and does not believe in the Constitution, constitutional institutions or democratic systems.
“Emergency imposed by former prime minister Indira Gandhi reflected the party’s authoritarian nature,” he said, claiming it continues to be controlled by just one family.
“Any political party that functions with such an attitude will ultimately face rejection from the people. The shrinking number of states governed by Congress reflects the party’s declining political standing in the country,” he added.
Slamming Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s recent remarks against President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said: “It’s unfortunate that the Congress leadership found it difficult to show respect to constitutional authorities even while displaying unquestioned loyalty to one political family.”
“Congress is uncomfortable in acknowledging the fact that a tribal woman is now the country’s President and an OBC the PM,” he added.
‘Stop targeting BJP leaders, address governance issues’
The former MLC also alleged that Revanth Reddy was obsessed with the BJP. “The CM talks about BJP in the morning, in the afternoon and at night,” he said.
“Revanth Reddy repeatedly targets Union minister G Kishan Reddy and MoS for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, instead of addressing governance issues,” he alleged.
“Congress leaders are worried as the reports they received after Modi’s recent visit and public meeting he addressed here suggested that the BJP is expanding its base in rural Telangana. They are now frustrated and showing that frustration by criticising the BJP and targeting leaders like Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay,” the BJP leader said.
Responding to allegations that Kishan Reddy had neglected Telangana, Ramchander Rao highlighted the Centre’s contribution to infrastructure development in the state.
“Revanth Reddy conveniently forgets the Union government’s contribution while speaking about the Hyderabad Metro. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself laid the foundation stone for the Hyderabad Metro and that the Centre provided the necessary approvals and support as well as the required funds for its implementation,” he added.
‘NO FORMAL APPOINTMENT REQUEST SENT TO MAHA CMO FROM REVANTH’S OFFICE’
State BJP chief N Ramchander Rao on Monday rejected allegations levelled against Union minister G Kishan Reddy by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy that the former had influenced Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to deny him an appointment and also to withhold permission for the proposed Pranahita-Chevella project.
He said he personally contacted the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and was informed that a request had been received about a month ago on behalf of Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy. “However, officials clarified that no formal request seeking an appointment had been received from the Telangana CMO,” he said. The BJP leader also said that “a person elected as CM should discharge his responsibilities properly”. “Why are you expecting Kishan Reddy to perform tasks you are supposed to do,” he asked, while urging Revanth to stop shifting the blame onto others.