India stood by Iran during difficult period, says envoy Mohammad Fathali

HYDERABAD: Describing India as a trusted partner that stood by Tehran during a difficult period marked by the ongoing conflict in West Asia, Iran’s Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, on Monday highlighted the enduring civilisational and strategic ties between India and Iran.

He warned that any fresh aggression against Iran or Lebanon would receive an “appropriate response” consistent with Iran’s right to self-defence under international law.

Speaking to TNIE, Fathali said India’s support and solidarity during the crisis reflected the strength of bilateral relations rooted in centuries of shared history, culture and people-to-people connections.

“India has been a trusted and compassionate partner,” he said, noting that the relationship between the two countries extends across centuries and continues to provide a strong foundation for cooperation.

Referring to Hyderabad’s historical links with Persia, the envoy said Hyderabad Deccan had long been a centre of science, literature and cultural exchange, reflecting the deep connections between the two nations.