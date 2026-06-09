India stood by Iran during difficult period, says envoy Mohammad Fathali

HYDERABAD: Describing India as a trusted partner that stood by Tehran during a difficult period marked by the ongoing conflict in West Asia, Iran’s Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, on Monday highlighted the enduring civilisational and strategic ties between India and Iran.
He warned that any fresh aggression against Iran or Lebanon would receive an “appropriate response” consistent with Iran’s right to self-defence under international law.
Speaking to TNIE, Fathali said India’s support and solidarity during the crisis reflected the strength of bilateral relations rooted in centuries of shared history, culture and people-to-people connections.
“India has been a trusted and compassionate partner,” he said, noting that the relationship between the two countries extends across centuries and continues to provide a strong foundation for cooperation.
Referring to Hyderabad’s historical links with Persia, the envoy said Hyderabad Deccan had long been a centre of science, literature and cultural exchange, reflecting the deep connections between the two nations.
Responding to questions on Iran’s military strategy amid the conflict, Fathali maintained that Iran does not target innocent civilians. He said attacks on schools, colleges and civilian spaces violated humanitarian principles and religious teachings.
“Harming civilians or damaging civilian property is not permitted under Islam or any religion,” he said, adding that Iran does not retaliate by targeting non-combatants.
The ambassador strongly criticised the military actions of the United States and what he described as the “Zionist regime”, terming attacks on Iran since February 28, 2026, as illegal and unjustified.
He alleged that the strikes violated international law, humanitarian law and fundamental human rights principles.
According to Fathali, the attacks resulted in the deaths of scores of civilians, including women and children, as well as senior Iranian military commanders. He also referred to attacks on Iranian assets, including the naval vessel Dena, which had participated in the MILAN Naval Exercise 2026 hosted by India.
The envoy said the vessel was attacked far from Iranian territory and outside a war zone, arguing that such incidents posed a threat to freedom of navigation, maritime security and global economic stability.
Reiterating Iran’s commitment to protecting its national interests and security, Fathali said peace and stability could only be achieved through dialogue, cooperation and respect for the legitimate interests of countries in the region.
US ACTIONS TO BE BLAMED FOR HORMUZ IMPASSE: FATHALI
Asserting that Iran remained committed to maintaining maritime security and regional stability despite escalating tensions in West Asia, Fathali noted that Iran had ensured the free flow of maritime traffic through the strategic Strait of Hormuz before the conflict, despite it lying within Iranian territorial waters. “While Iran possesses the sovereign right to regulate passage, Tehran had not exercised that option,” he pointed out, adding that current developments were being shaped by circumstances imposed on the country.
Fathali argued that lasting security in West Asia could not be achieved through foreign military intervention or overseas military bases. Instead, he said, regional countries must work together through dialogue, mutual trust and cooperation. Describing the situation as fragile, he said recent events had demonstrated that military pressure alone could not deliver peace. The envoy also alleged that violations of ceasefire arrangements, including a US naval blockade against Iran and continuing aggression against Lebanon, had contributed to rising tensions