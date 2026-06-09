KCR too used Hitler analogy when in power: Minister D Sridhar Babu

HYDERABAD: Accusing the BRS leaders of engaging in cheap politics by taking out of context Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s comments that he takes inspiration from Adolf Hitler, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Monday claimed that former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also used a similar analogy when he was in power.
Addressing a press conference at the Congress Legislative Party office in Hyderabad, the minister said that Revanth referred “only to the speed of execution and decisiveness in administration, not to Hitler’s violent ideology”.
“The reference to Hitler was made only to emphasise the kind of strong determination needed to protect Hyderabad’s lakes from encroachers. BRS leaders KTR and Harish Rao lack basic intellectual maturity to understand the administrative philosophy and depth of governance that the chief minister was discussing,” the minister said.
“KTR neither understands the context of the discussion nor the essence of the conclave. Yet,he has chosen to focus solely on the word Hitler and use it to attack the government,” he added.
Playing a video clip of a statement made by BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao when he was the chief minister, Sridhar said: “KCR too had referred to the German dictator, stating that he would be like Hitler in curbing corruption and in dealing with corrupt officials.”
The minister further said that some leaders are unable to digest the fact HYDRAA’s swift actions are creating fear among encroachers.“Not knowing where to vent their frustration, they are now hiding behind the Hitler narrative and shedding crocodile tears,” he said.
“When KTR speaks about democratic values, it reminds one of Telugu proverb: guriginja tana kinda naluperagadu (Rosary pea cannot see its own black spot). KTR speaking about Dr BR Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi is the biggest joke of this century,” the minister added.
‘Pragathi Bhavan turned Hitler bunker under BRS’
Recalling that the BRS ruled the state for 10 years without their leader visiting the Secretariat, he said: “They erected iron barricades around Pragathi Bhavan, denied entry to ordinary citizens and turned it into something that resembles Hitler’s bunker. Where was your commitment to constitutional values then?”
BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday targeted the Congress over Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy claiming that he takes inspiration from German dictator Adolf Hitler. In a post on ‘X’ platform, Rama Rao said: “Dear @RahulGandhi Ji, Did your “Mohabbat Ki Dukaan” officially become “HITLER’S MAKAAN? You cannot parade as the self-appointed guardian of the Constitution in Delhi while remaining silent as your nominated Chief Minister of Telangana, Mr Revanth Reddy, openly glorifies blood-thirsty Adolf Hitler and cites his “assassination squads” as a source of operational inspiration.” He further wrote: “It is not just a chilling confession of an inherently fascist governance mindset, but also an unforgivable assault on our nation’s foundational values.
A democratic leader draws inspiration from actual statesmen; only a paranoid, power-drunk ruler searches for lessons in brutal dictators. If celebrating totalitarian methods and proudly comparing local civic demolitions to the violent flattening of international war zones is your party’s actual blueprint for governance, then the AICC should formally drop the ideological facade and rename itself as “ALL INDIA NAZI PARTY.” “Your silence is an endorsement.
The nation is watching,” he added. The BRS leader also quote-tweeted former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s ‘X’ post, which read: “Appalling that Telangana CM Revanth Reddy proudly admits his ‘HYDRAA’ is inspired by Hitler. It exposes his RSS roots & fascist mindset and @INCIndia leadership owe explanation to the Nation on the issue.”