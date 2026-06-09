KCR too used Hitler analogy when in power: Minister D Sridhar Babu

HYDERABAD: Accusing the BRS leaders of engaging in cheap politics by taking out of context Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s comments that he takes inspiration from Adolf Hitler, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Monday claimed that former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also used a similar analogy when he was in power.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress Legislative Party office in Hyderabad, the minister said that Revanth referred “only to the speed of execution and decisiveness in administration, not to Hitler’s violent ideology”.

“The reference to Hitler was made only to emphasise the kind of strong determination needed to protect Hyderabad’s lakes from encroachers. BRS leaders KTR and Harish Rao lack basic intellectual maturity to understand the administrative philosophy and depth of governance that the chief minister was discussing,” the minister said.

“KTR neither understands the context of the discussion nor the essence of the conclave. Yet,he has chosen to focus solely on the word Hitler and use it to attack the government,” he added.

Playing a video clip of a statement made by BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao when he was the chief minister, Sridhar said: “KCR too had referred to the German dictator, stating that he would be like Hitler in curbing corruption and in dealing with corrupt officials.”

The minister further said that some leaders are unable to digest the fact HYDRAA’s swift actions are creating fear among encroachers.“Not knowing where to vent their frustration, they are now hiding behind the Hitler narrative and shedding crocodile tears,” he said.

“When KTR speaks about democratic values, it reminds one of Telugu proverb: guriginja tana kinda naluperagadu (Rosary pea cannot see its own black spot). KTR speaking about Dr BR Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi is the biggest joke of this century,” the minister added.