Promoting coal gasification to cut import dependence: Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday said that the Union government is aggressively promoting coal gasification as a transformative strategy to reduce India’s dependence on imported petroleum products, fertilisers, chemicals and natural gas, while creating a robust industrial value chain and generating large-scale employment.

Addressing the media here, the Union minister said that the Centre has launched a `46,000-crore incentive scheme to accelerate coal gasification projects across the country.

Describing it as one of the most significant reforms undertaken in the coal sector, he said the technology enables the conversion of coal into synthetic gas (syngas), which can be used to manufacture fertilisers, petrochemicals, transport fuels, ammonia, hydrogen and a range of industrial chemicals.

Kishan said that the government expects coal gasification projects to attract investments of nearly `4 lakh crore in the coming years and generate around one lakh jobs.

Surface, underground coal gasification technologies

The Union minister also said that both surface and underground coal gasification technologies are being actively promoted and that private sector participation is being encouraged through a transparent, incentive-driven framework.

Highlighting the broader transformation of the coal sector, he said that India has emerged as the world’s second-largest producer and consumer of coal and possesses the fifth-largest coal reserves globally.

He stressed that coal continues to remain the backbone of the country’s energy security, with nearly 72-73% of India’s electricity generated through coal-based thermal power plants.

According to Kishan, the coal sector directly employs about five lakh people and indirectly supports nearly 25 lakh jobs across the country.