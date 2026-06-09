Southwest monsoon reaches Telangana

HYDERABAD: With officials announcing the onset of the southwest monsoon in Telangana on Monday, several parts of the state received widespread rainfall. The highest precipitation of 10.5 cm was recorded at Ghanpur in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, followed by 6.13 cm at Jaipur mandal in Mancherial district.

IMD Hyderabad officials said the Jogulamba Gadwal district was the first in the state to witness SW monsoon. They added that the monsoon has further progressed into parts of the west-central and east-central Arabian Sea, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and several regions of Telangana. The Meteorological Centre has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in some southern and eastern districts of the state on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, maximum temperatures are expected to remain largely unchanged during this period.

According to officials, conditions remain favourable for further advancement of the southwest monsoon over the next two to three days into the remaining parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, as well as parts of the southwest, west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim and the northeastern states.

Meteorologists also noted that a trough extending from eastern Uttar Pradesh to Telangana persists at an altitude of 1.5 km above mean sea level. The system currently stretches from eastern Uttar Pradesh through parts of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha to north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.