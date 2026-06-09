Telangana ACB raids R&B Engineer-in-Chief properties; Rs 65 lakh cash, 1.5 kg gold seized

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday conducted simultaneous raids at multiple locations linked to Roads and Buildings (R&B) Engineer-in-Chief (ENC) Mohan Naik following allegations that he had amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The searches were carried out at 11 locations, including Mohan Naik’s residence in Hyderabad, and properties in Nizamabad district.

According to sources, around Rs 65 lakh in cash was recovered during the searches. Officials also seized 15 gold biscuits weighing approximately 1.5 kg.

Authorities are currently verifying the extent and value of the assets allegedly owned by the senior engineer.

Further investigation is underway.