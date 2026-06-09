Telangana charts makeover across eight tourist destinations

HYDERABAD: The state government has initiated the preparation of comprehensive master plans for eight special tourism areas identified under its new tourism policy, aimed at strengthening infrastructure and improving visitor experiences.

A review meeting involving tourism officials, consultants, architects and engineers was held at Tourism Plaza in Begumpet on Monday to discuss the proposals. The eight destinations selected in the first phase are Vikarabad, Somasila-Alampur, Warangal-Ramappa, Nagarjunasagar, Yadadri-Pochampally, the Adilabad Tribal Cluster, Bhadrachalam and Kaleshwaram. These are part of a larger list of 27 Special Tourism Areas identified by the government.

Officials said tourism development should move beyond conventional sightseeing and focus on experiences that encourage visitors to spend more time at destinations. The plans seek to promote nature, heritage, spirituality and adventure activities while showcasing local culture and history.

The government has directed planners to study successful tourism models from across the world and adapt suitable practices. Proposals under consideration include landmark attractions, cantilever viewing decks, skywalks, adventure activities, cultural programmes and eco-tourism facilities.

Special attention was given to Bhongir Fort, where the surrounding terrain is being examined for heritage and adventure tourism projects.

The Somasila-Alampur tourism circuit was identified as another priority area, with proposals for cruise tourism, water sports, trekking routes, eco-tourism initiatives and destination wedding. Officials also proposed linking nearby historical and religious sites, including Jatprole and the Madanagopalaswamy temple.