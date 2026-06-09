Telangana HC closes PIL on government dialysis centres after finding safety measures adequate

The Telangana High Court closed a PIL on dialysis centres in government hospitals after expressing satisfaction with measures taken by the state government to improve patient safety and treatment facilities.

A bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin was informed by Additional Advocate General Tera Rajnikanth Reddy that the government had revamped dialysis centres in public hospitals. He said nearly 11 lakh dialysis procedures had been performed and treatment was covered under Aarogyasri.

The PIL stemmed from a letter by advocate Rapolu Bhaskar, treated as a suo motu petition, seeking an inquiry into alleged deficiencies at 102 dialysis centres run under the PPP model in government hospitals.

The petitioner alleged the state was paying private providers Rs 1,950 per session and raised concerns over complications and deaths among patients. Observing that safety standards were being followed, the court disposed of the PIL.