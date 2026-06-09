Thousands throng for annual ‘fish prasadam’ in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Thousands of people from various parts of India gathered at the Exhibition Ground in Nampally on Monday for the annual ‘fish prasadam’ distribution, a ritual believed to bring relief to asthma patients.

The Bathini Goud family conducts this unique practice, which involves placing a live sardine fingerling, filled with a secret herbal concoction, into a patient’s throat. The ceremony traditionally aligns with Mrigasira Karthi, a time heralded as ideal for the treatment’s effectiveness.

By Monday evening, extensive queues had formed as patients, some travelling from distant states, awaited their turn. The venue has been fortified with extensive barricades, and additional security personnel have been deployed to manage the crowd effectively.

Authorities also installed public amenities such as medical aid camps and water stations throughout the grounds. The event, viewed with skepticism by some in the scientific community, nonetheless garners testimonials from attendees.

Visitors like Vinod from Maharashtra reported significant relief, stating, “I am feeling 85 per cent relieved from the prasadam.” First-time attendee Rakesh from Delhi praised the logistical arrangements.

However, breaking with tradition, this year the distribution started at 8.30 pm rather than 11 am.

The Fisheries Department arranged over 1.4 lakh live Murrel fingerlings. The event had 35 fish distribution counters to accommodate attendees. For asthma patients who have already received the initial dose, the Bathini family will continue to administer the fish prasadam for four more days at their ancestral home in Doodhbowli to complete the treatment course.