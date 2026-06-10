ACB raids on R&B EnC yield Rs 200 crore

HYDERABAD: An Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) search operation against a senior Roads & Buildings department official has unearthed assets whose market value is estimated at around Rs 200 crore.

Simultaneous raids conducted on Tuesday at 16 locations linked to R&B Engineer-in-Chief (EnC) Mohan Naik Jarupla, including properties belonging to relatives, associates and alleged benamidars, revealed a vast network of assets ranging from prime real estate and agricultural land to cash, gold and bank deposits.

According to the ACB, assets identified so far have an official value of about Rs 17.95 crore.

However, their market value is estimated at nearly Rs 200 crore. Officials said scrutiny of financial transactions and verification of additional properties are still underway, and the final valuation could rise further.