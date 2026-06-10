ACB raids on R&B EnC yield Rs 200 crore

HYDERABAD: An Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) search operation against a senior Roads & Buildings department official has unearthed assets whose market value is estimated at around Rs 200 crore.
Simultaneous raids conducted on Tuesday at 16 locations linked to R&B Engineer-in-Chief (EnC) Mohan Naik Jarupla, including properties belonging to relatives, associates and alleged benamidars, revealed a vast network of assets ranging from prime real estate and agricultural land to cash, gold and bank deposits.
According to the ACB, assets identified so far have an official value of about Rs 17.95 crore.
However, their market value is estimated at nearly Rs 200 crore. Officials said scrutiny of financial transactions and verification of additional properties are still underway, and the final valuation could rise further.
R&B EnC owns 19 acres of agriculture land, 7 flats
Among the assets traced were five agricultural land parcels spread across 19.38 acres in Mullangi village of Nizamabad district, seven residential flats — three in Kompally and four in Gachibowli — a triplex villa in Miyapur and a newly built house in Kukatpally. Investigators also found records showing an advance payment of Rs 1 crore towards the purchase of another villa in Nizamabad.
The searches yielded Rs 55 lakh in cash, bank deposits worth about Rs 1.44 crore, gold ornaments weighing nearly 2.5 kg valued at around Rs 2 crore and about 6 kg of silver articles. Household items valued at Rs 1.26 crore, electronic gadgets including nine mobile phones and four laptops, and two vehicles were also identified.
Following the searches, the ACB registered a disproportionate assets case against Mohan Naik, alleging that he accumulated assets beyond his known sources of income during his service.
The case has been booked under Sections 13(1)(b) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018. The ACB said Mohan Naik will be produced before the Principal Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases in Hyderabad for judicial remand.
Further investigation is in progress.