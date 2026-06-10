High rents, low support push tenant farmers into debt in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Escalating land lease rates, rising cultivation costs and limited access to government support systems are pushing Telangana’s tenant farmers into a deepening financial crisis. According to a statewide survey covering 1,816 tenant farmers across 57 villages in 22 districts, lease rents have surged in recent years, reaching as high as Rs 53,000 per acre in some regions. The average lease rate now stands at Rs 14,936 per acre, while farmers in parts of Kamareddy district reported paying between Rs 45,000 and Rs 60,000 per acre for irrigated land.

The study, conducted by the Telangana Kaulu Raitula Gurtimpu Sadhana Committee, found that shrinking farm incomes are forcing cultivators to lease larger tracts of land in an attempt to make agriculture economically viable. The average leased area increased to 6.7 acres from 5 acres in 2022. While 31% of tenants leased more than five acres in 2022, the figure has now risen to 42%, including 15.2% who lease over 10 acres.

The report noted that most tenant farmers belong to Backward Classes (47.2%), Scheduled Castes (26.9%) and Scheduled Tribes (13.9%) and often rely on private borrowings to meet cultivation expenses. With little access to institutional crop loans, many are dependent on moneylenders, traders and input dealers, paying interest rates ranging between 24% and 36% annually. The average debt burden among surveyed farmers was estimated at around Rs 2 lakh per household.