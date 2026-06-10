Revanth’s Hyderabad plan: Development, BJP attacks and new faces

HYDERABAD: Well aware of the Congress weaknesses in Hyderabad, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy appears to have little doubt about the challenge before him and has set in motion a multi-pronged strategy to improve its prospects in the forthcoming elections to the three municipal corporations that make up the state capital.
The Congress may be in power in Telangana, but Hyderabad remains one of its weakest political territories. The party failed to make a breakthrough in the city in the 2023 Assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, while the BJP has steadily expanded its footprint across the urban landscape.
Now with elections to the GHMC, Cyberabad Municipal Corporation and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation expected later this year, Revanth has launched an aggressive development campaign. Over the past few months, he has been a constant presence at foundation stone-laying ceremonies, infrastructure announcements and welfare programmes across Hyderabad and its surrounding urban centres.
When development dominates conversation
The objective, according to political observers, is to ensure that development dominates the conversation before the municipal elections gather momentum.
But the strategy extends beyond roads, flyovers and civic projects. Revanth’s speeches have increasingly acquired a political edge, with much of his criticism directed at the BJP and the Union government. Congress leaders believe the BJP, rather than the BRS, poses the biggest challenge in the Hyderabad region. The assessment is based on the BJP’s performance in recent elections, including its strength in several urban constituencies and its influence in areas falling under the three municipal corporations.
That assessment also explains why Revanth has repeatedly targeted Union Minister Kishan, who represents the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency, and questioned the Union government’s role in issues such as Metro Rail expansion, the Musi rejuvenation project and other infrastructure initiatives linked to Hyderabad’s growth.
Focus on areas where party lacks influential local faces
At the same time, the chief minister has focused on strengthening the Congress organisation in areas where the party lacks influential local faces. Political observers point to the induction of leaders such as Serilingampally MLA Arikepudi Gandhi, Rajendranagar MLA T Prakash Goud and Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender into the Congress fold as part of a broader effort to improve the party’s social and political reach in the city. The three leaders bring with them established local networks and influence in key urban segments.
Sources familiar with the party’s preparations say the Congress is also exploring ways to attract more influential leaders and former corporators from rival parties. The belief within the party is that organisational weakness, rather than a lack of government programmes, remains its biggest hurdle in Hyderabad.
For Revanth, the municipal elections carry significance beyond civic administration. A strong performance in the three corporations would allow the Congress to claim that it has finally established itself in the state capital and provide momentum heading into the next Assembly election cycle.
Party sources indicate that Hyderabad remains the immediate priority. Attention could later shift to municipal corporations such as Siddipet, Warangal and Khammam, where the BRS continues to retain considerable influence.
With months still left for the polls, Congress leaders believe the campaign has already begun. Development projects, political attacks on the BJP and efforts to build a stronger local leadership base are all part of the same exercise — an attempt to win a battle that the party has traditionally struggled to fight on Hyderabad’s turf.