Revanth’s Hyderabad plan: Development, BJP attacks and new faces

HYDERABAD: Well aware of the Congress weaknesses in Hyderabad, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy appears to have little doubt about the challenge before him and has set in motion a multi-pronged strategy to improve its prospects in the forthcoming elections to the three municipal corporations that make up the state capital.

The Congress may be in power in Telangana, but Hyderabad remains one of its weakest political territories. The party failed to make a breakthrough in the city in the 2023 Assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, while the BJP has steadily expanded its footprint across the urban landscape.

Now with elections to the GHMC, Cyberabad Municipal Corporation and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation expected later this year, Revanth has launched an aggressive development campaign. Over the past few months, he has been a constant presence at foundation stone-laying ceremonies, infrastructure announcements and welfare programmes across Hyderabad and its surrounding urban centres.