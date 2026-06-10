Telangana: 20 minutes of rain, two deaths and hours of chaos

HYDERABAD: A barely 20-minute spell of heavy rain exposed Hyderabad’s pre-monsoon preparedness as widespread waterlogging, massive traffic snarls, 76 tree falls and the collapse of part of an arch structure in the Old City were reported on Tuesday. Two youths died, purportedly due to electrocution, in Bandlaguda.

Dark clouds gathered over the city around 4 pm before heavy rain lashed several areas. Malkajgiri recorded the highest rainfall at 12.8 cm, followed by Musheerabad at 8.75 cm and Himayathnagar at 7.98 cm. In Chatta Bazaar, strong winds and heavy rain caused a railing and part of an arch structure to collapse, damaging two nearby shops. Former corporator Sohail Qadri of the AIMIM and rescue teams rushed to the spot. No injuries were reported.

The downpour also severely disrupted traffic across the city, particularly in the IT corridor, where waterlogged roads brought vehicular movement to a crawl. In Madhapur, floodwater submerged roads and seeped into parked vehicles.

Tank Bund witnessed long traffic jams after strong winds uprooted trees. Waterlogging on the Tank Bund and roads in front of the Secretariat led to knee-deep flooding, prompting HYDRAA and disaster response teams to launch relief operations. Similar conditions prevailed in Hitec City, where roads were submerged under knee-deep water. Teams worked to clear flooded stretches and restore traffic flow.