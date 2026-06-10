Telangana CEO calls for effective SIR implementation

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C Sudharshan Reddy has urged all election officials to ensure the successful implementation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls process in the state from June 25.

The Election Commission organised a training programme for all Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) at the CEO office, BRK Bhavan, on Tuesday.

Addressing the participants, Sudharshan Reddy emphasised that all officials should treat the SIR exercise as a major and important responsibility. He directed them to ensure that every eligible citizen is included in the electoral rolls while removing the names of ineligible persons from the voter list.

The training programme was aimed at further enhancing the capabilities of election officials and providing them with a comprehensive understanding of the ECINET application integrated with the BLO App, which will play a key role in the SIR process.

The CEO advised officials to adopt a well-planned and systematic approach to address any challenges that may arise during the implementation of the revision exercise.

Later, State Training Nodal Officer (STNO) B Chennaiah made a detailed presentation on various stages involved in the SIR process. A technical training programme on the ECINET platform and BLO App, covering procedures such as filling enumeration forms, voter mapping, categorisation of uncollected enumeration forms and other related operational activities, was also conducted during the day.