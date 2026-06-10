Telangana HC orders status quo on land earmarked for CMC office

HYDERABAD: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana HC on Tuesday ordered status quo over five acres in Khanamet village of Serilingampally mandal, Rangareddy, earmarked for the construction of the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation office.

The interim order was passed while hearing a batch of five writ petitions challenging proceedings issued by the Serilingampally tahsildar on May 30, 2026, resuming the land. The court directed that status quo be maintained until the state government files its counter affidavit and posted the matter to July 7, 2026.

The petitions were filed by Jagruti Foundations, Mahipal Reddy and others, seeking to quash the tahsildar’s proceedings. Senior counsel Desai Prakash Reddy, appearing for one of the petitioners, argued that his client has been in possession of two acres and six guntas since 1997 and had purchased the land, which is recorded as “patta land” in revenue records. He contended that the petitioner’s possession spans nearly three decades.

The senior counsel further submitted that the principal secretary, Revenue, had earlier initiated proceedings under the Land Grabbing (Prohibition) Act, 1992, alleging that the petitioner had grabbed the two acre six gunta parcel in Survey No. 55 of Khanamet village. However, those proceedings were challenged before the High Court and set aside, establishing that the petitioner could not be treated as a land grabber, he argued.

After hearing submissions from Prakash Reddy and the Advocate General for the state, Justice Vijaysen Reddy directed that the existing state of affairs over the disputed land be maintained until the government’s counter affidavit is filed.