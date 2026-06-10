Telangana HC rejects realtor’s claim to 15 acres, orders probe into fake pattas

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has dismissed a writ petition filed by Bengaluru-based real estate firm Ittina Properties Pvt Ltd, holding that its claim over 15 acres in Khanamet village, Serilingampally mandal, was based on fabricated and bogus documents. The court also imposed exemplary costs of Rs 5 lakh on the company and directed that the amount be deposited in the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, Telangana.

Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka, while rejecting the plea, directed the DGP to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by an IPS officer of Additional Commissioner rank, to investigate the alleged fabrication of patta certificates, questionable revenue proceedings and the role of officials and private individuals in creating and using such documents. The SIT should submit a compliance report to the chief secretary/principal secretary, Revenue department, within four weeks.

The company claimed ownership of the land in Survey Nos. 41/12, 41/13 and 41/14 on the basis of registered sale deeds executed in 2006. It argued that the land had originally been assigned to ex-servicemen under a government policy and that its predecessors had been in possession since the early 1970s.