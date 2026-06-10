Three states, one chase: Long arm of law catches up with thieves

DEHRADUN: A high-profile jewellery theft in Hyderabad, involving ornaments and valuables worth nearly Rs 5 crore, was cracked nearly 1,700 km away near the Uttar Pradesh-Uttarakhand border after a coordinated operation by Telangana, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh police.

Three Nepali nationals, including a couple and another woman, were detained late on Monday night from the Bilaspur area of Rampur district in Uttar Pradesh. The accused were identified as Kamal Shashi, his wife Vimal Shahi, and Kalpana. Police recovered gold, diamonds and other valuables allegedly stolen from the residence of a prominent businessman in Hyderabad.

The case began after a major theft was reported from a villa in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. According to police sources, gold jewellery, diamonds and silver articles were allegedly stolen from the businessman’s residence at Hill Ridge Villa. Investigators suspected the involvement of a Nepali couple who had been employed at the house about a month ago.

Police said the theft was committed when the businessman and his family had travelled to Mumbai for a day. After returning on June 7, they noticed a small gold chain adorning an idol was missing and informed police.