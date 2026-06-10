Union Minister Kishan Reddy counters CM Revanth with a challenge

Kishan: Reached Delhi with support of Telangana people, BJP workers

Kishan said he had reached Delhi with the support of BJP workers and the people of Telangana and Secunderabad, and asserted that Revanth neither had the courage nor the authority to stop him. Accusing the chief minister of practising intimidation politics, the Union minister alleged that Revanth was behaving like a “street rowdy” and said people should take note of such conduct from a person holding the state’s highest office.

Kishan said the chief minister’s repeated claims of remaining in power for the next decade reflected insecurity and frustration. He maintained that neither Revanth nor Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had contributed to the BJP’s rise at the Centre, attributing the party’s success to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership over the past 12 years.

The Union minister alleged that Telangana ministers were engaged in large-scale corruption while the real estate and industrial sectors had suffered. He claimed the government was struggling to pay salaries, public debt was mounting and state lands were being sold indiscriminately.

Kishan said he did not believe in “cheap politics” and, unlike Revanth, had never switched parties for power or positions. “While I might not be as outspoken as the chief minister, I am a man of my word,” he said.

Inviting the Congress government to an open debate, he said he was ready to discuss the promises made over the past two-and-a-half years at either the Press Club or the Martyrs’ Memorial. He alleged that both the BRS and Congress had transformed a surplus state into a debt-ridden one and accused them of pursuing similar models of corruption and public deception.