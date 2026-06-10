West Asia turmoil, payment delays push hospital suppliers to brink in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Suppliers of surgical and diagnostic products to government hospitals in Telangana have sought an immediate revision of tender rates and clearance of long-pending bills, claiming that rising input costs triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia and mounting payment delays have made supplies financially unviable.

In a representation submitted to Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha on Tuesday, the Twin Cities Hospitals Suppliers Association (THSA) warned that continued delays in payments could affect the availability of surgical consumables and diagnostic products in government hospitals, including during emergencies.

The association claimed that dues of around Rs 7 crore each are pending from Gandhi Hospital and Niloufer Hospital, Rs 4.5 crore from Osmania General Hospital, Rs 1.5 crore each from Government ENT Hospital and Modern Government Maternity Hospital, and

Rs 1.25 crore from Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital. Suppliers also raised concerns over pending Aarogyasri-related payments. According to THSA, approximately Rs 18 crore remains unpaid by OGH, Rs 9 crore by Gandhi Hospital and Rs 5 crore by Niloufer Hospital for supplies made under various surgical and specialty treatment programmes.

THSA president KB Ramachandra said payment delays had persisted since 2022, but the recent increase in raw material costs had worsened the situation. “Six months ago, we stopped regular supplies of surgical and diagnostic products to government hospitals and have been supplying only during emergencies. Out of 14 quarters, payments have been made for only two quarters. If the situation continues, we may soon be unable to supply even during emergencies,” he said.