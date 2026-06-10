Won’t rest until 1 crore women turn crorepatis: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday reiterated that he will not rest until he transforms one crore Telangana women into crorepatis.
“Telangana’s economy is in the hands of women. For the state to witness rapid development, there is a need to transform one crore women into crorepatis. Our government is working towards achieving that goal,” he said.
The chief minister was addressing a public meeting after distributing 553 buses to Self Help Groups (SHGs), which will be hired by TGSTRC, at the Parade Ground.
Assuring the SHGs that the government will provide investments for business plans prepared by them, he said: “The Congress government wants to ensure financial empowerment of women in the state. Women’s economic development is our top priority.”
Stating it was Congress that gave priority to women in the appointment of the President of India, Lok Sabha Speaker, Supreme Court judges and to several other key positions, he asked “if any other political party has appointed a woman as its chief”.
“Have BJP and BRS ever thought of appointing women as their party chiefs? It is because of Rajiv Gandhi’s decision on women’s reservation in local bodies, we now have over 55 to 60 per cent of women elected people’s representatives in Telangana. In 2010, it was Sonia Gandhi who ensured that the Women’s Reservation Bill was passed in Rajya Sabha,” he said.
Highlighting his government’s contribution to women empowerment, the chief minister said: “We have spent Rs 10,500 crore on free bus travel for women scheme.”
Alleging that “some people whose stomachs are filled with venom tried to stop this scheme by provoking auto drivers”, he said that because of this scheme, dropout rate of schoolgirls has come down in the state.
“The government also involved women in maintaining government schools under Amma Adarsha Schools and mid-day meal schemes. We have entrusted the responsibility of producing 1,000 MW of solar power to women. Constructed several Indira Mahila Shakthi buildings in 22 districts. We have provided Rs 61,000 crore bank linkage to SHGs and spent Rs 2,000 crore for providing interest-free loans,” he added.