Won’t rest until 1 crore women turn crorepatis: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday reiterated that he will not rest until he transforms one crore Telangana women into crorepatis.

“Telangana’s economy is in the hands of women. For the state to witness rapid development, there is a need to transform one crore women into crorepatis. Our government is working towards achieving that goal,” he said.

The chief minister was addressing a public meeting after distributing 553 buses to Self Help Groups (SHGs), which will be hired by TGSTRC, at the Parade Ground.

Assuring the SHGs that the government will provide investments for business plans prepared by them, he said: “The Congress government wants to ensure financial empowerment of women in the state. Women’s economic development is our top priority.”

Stating it was Congress that gave priority to women in the appointment of the President of India, Lok Sabha Speaker, Supreme Court judges and to several other key positions, he asked “if any other political party has appointed a woman as its chief”.