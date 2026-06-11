Chicken curry dispute ends in tragedy as son allegedly kills father in Telangana

JANGAON: A 45-year-old man died after being allegedly attacked by his son during a family dispute over the preparation of chicken curry on Wednesday night. The incident came to light on Thursday.

The incident took place in Akkerajepalle village in Tharigoppula Mandal in Jangaon district.

The deceased was identified as J. Ramesh (45), a resident of Akkerajepalle village. He works as a labourer in the village.

The accused was identified as J. Ganesh, a resident of Akkerajepalle village.

According to the Tharigoppula Sub-inspector (SI) G Sridevi, the deceased Ramesh consumed alcohol on Wednesday evening and returned to his residence with a country chicken.

After returning to the house, he asked his wife to cook the country chicken. His wife refused to cook it on Wednesday night and this led to an argument.

During the altercation, Ramesh's son Ganesh stepped in, but Ramesh allegedly assaulted him. Enraged by the attack, Ganesh retaliated by striking his father with a wooden pestle. Ramesh sustained a severe head injury and collapsed in a pool of blood. The family members immediately shifted Ramesh to the Jangaon Government Hospital for treatment.After providing initial treatment, doctors referred him to a hospital in Hyderabad for advanced care. However, he died while being shifted to the city.

Upon learning about the incident, Tharigoppula police rushed to the spot, and the body was shifted to the Jangaon Government Hospital mortuary for a postmortem. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, Sridevi said.