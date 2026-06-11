Defence Minister Rajnath to review AFA graduation parade

HYDERABAD: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will review the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) of the 217 Course at the Air Force Academy (AFA), Dundigal, on June 13, marking the successful completion of pre-commissioning training of flight cadets from various branches of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

During the ceremony, the Defence minister, as the reviewing officer, will confer the President’s Commission on the graduating trainees. The event will also witness the presentation of Wings and Brevets to flight cadets of the IAF, as well as officers and trainees from the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

A key highlight of this year’s parade will be the commissioning of the first batch of women cadets from the National Defence Academy (NDA), Pune. The cadets, who graduated from NDA in May 2025, subsequently underwent branch-specific training at the Air Force Academy.

The Defence minister will also present the President’s Plaque to the cadets securing first position in the overall order of merit in the Flying, Navigation and Ground Duty branches.

The parade will feature military drills and aerial displays. The event will begin with demonstrations by the Akash Ganga skydiving team and the Air Warrior Drill Team (AWDT). Fly-pasts led by Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh will showcase trainer aircraft including the Pilatus PC-7 Mk II, Hawk, Kiran and Chetak.

Spectators will also witness aerial performances by the SU-30 MKI fighter aircraft, the Sarang helicopter display team and the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team.