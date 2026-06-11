Future City will shine globally: Telangana CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Launching a scathing attack on the BRS, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy warned party leaders that if they continued to speak of scrapping Bharat Future City, they would not even secure the status of the opposition party in future.

Comparing the BRS to a demonetised `1,000 note, he said the party had no future and had already been rejected and sent to the graveyard by the people.

On Wednesday, the chief minister inaugurated the Future City Development Authority (FCDA) office building at Bharat Future City. He also launched the FCDA’s website and logo. Additionally, he handed over the Letter of Award to the consultancy firm selected to prepare the master plan for the Future City. Later, he addressed a public meeting.

Revanth made it clear that Bharat Future City will shine globally, like Hyderabad. “This will emerge as one of the greatest cities in the world,” he declared. He expressed hope that Bharat Future City would play a key role in helping Telangana achieve a $1 trillion economy by 2034.

“In the coming eight years we have to develop this in such a way that it competes with cities like Tokyo, Singapore and New York,” he said. Stating that Future City would become a hub for green pharma, sports, education, health, AI data centres and GCCs, the chief minister announced that the government would bring Fortune 500 companies to Future City.