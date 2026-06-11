Future City will shine globally: Telangana CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Launching a scathing attack on the BRS, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy warned party leaders that if they continued to speak of scrapping Bharat Future City, they would not even secure the status of the opposition party in future.
Comparing the BRS to a demonetised `1,000 note, he said the party had no future and had already been rejected and sent to the graveyard by the people.
On Wednesday, the chief minister inaugurated the Future City Development Authority (FCDA) office building at Bharat Future City. He also launched the FCDA’s website and logo. Additionally, he handed over the Letter of Award to the consultancy firm selected to prepare the master plan for the Future City. Later, he addressed a public meeting.
Revanth made it clear that Bharat Future City will shine globally, like Hyderabad. “This will emerge as one of the greatest cities in the world,” he declared. He expressed hope that Bharat Future City would play a key role in helping Telangana achieve a $1 trillion economy by 2034.
“In the coming eight years we have to develop this in such a way that it competes with cities like Tokyo, Singapore and New York,” he said. Stating that Future City would become a hub for green pharma, sports, education, health, AI data centres and GCCs, the chief minister announced that the government would bring Fortune 500 companies to Future City.
CM: More villages will be merged into Future City
Revanth Reddy also announced that more villages would be merged into Future City in the coming days.
Describing former chief minister and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao as ‘Shukracharya’, Revanth alleged that KCR was sending ‘Marichudu’ and ‘Subahudu’ to create obstacles to development. “BRS leaders are saying that they will scrap Future City if they come to power. I ask the people: Should we scrap Future City or expand it? Filled with venom, they are making such statements,” he said.
Explaining the reasons behind traffic jams and waterlogging during even light rainfall, the chief minister alleged that the situation had arisen due to the encroachment of lakes, nalas and other water bodies during the previous BRS regime.
He said, “Traffic jams occur in Hyderabad even after a short spell of rain. There is a need to develop the city to international standards. As lakes, water bodies, parks and nalas were encroached upon during the previous BRS government’s tenure, rainwater flows onto the roads. We are removing encroachments and restoring lakes to build a lake economy.”
Alleging that BRS leader Edla Sudhakar Reddy had encroached upon Batukamma Kunta, he said, “KCR gave the lake to his party leader. Is it KCR’s grandfather’s property to give away? We have now restored Batukamma Kunta. We have also removed encroachments in Himayatsagar and Osmansagar.”
Warning encroachers of strict action, the chief minister said the government would “cut the tail” of those who grab water bodies.