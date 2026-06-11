KLIS rehab to be completed by 2027 monsoon, says Minister Uttam

BHUPALPALLY: Rehabilitation works on the damaged barrages of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme are expected to begin by the end of November or in the first week of December this year and would be completed by the summer of 2027, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy confirmed on Wednesday.

Inspecting the ongoing Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) tests at the Medigadda (Lakshmi) Barrage in Ambatpally village of Bhupalpally district, the minister reviewed the progress of investigations at Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages.

He said most preliminary investigations had been completed and the remaining studies, including hydrological assessments, GPR surveys, geotechnical borehole investigations and other technical tests, were expected to be completed by the end of June or the first week of July. Based on the findings, rehabilitation designs will be prepared and submitted to the Central Water Commission (CWC) and the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) for approval.

“The objective is clear. Complete investigations by July, finalise designs after the monsoon, begin rehabilitation by November-end or December, and complete the works by the summer of 2027,” he stated.

Uttam said that the government was pursuing the rehabilitation process on a fast-track basis and intended to complete the works in a single working season.