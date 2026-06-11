Short spell of rain brought Hyderabad to its knees, says KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday slammed the state government for the disruption caused by the season’s first major rainfall in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

In a press statement issued here, the former MAUD minister alleged that the city’s infrastructure collapsed under a relatively small spell of rain, causing severe traffic congestion and hardship to commuters across the capital. He alleged that the state government failed to undertake adequate pre-monsoon preparedness measures.

“Precautionary measures were not taken up before the onset of the rainy season,” he said.

“Hyderabad residents will hold the Congress government accountable for these lapses in the upcoming municipal elections,” the BRS working president added.

Describing Hyderabad as Telangana’s economic engine, he urged the government to prioritise urban infrastructure and public services.

Expressing concern over the difficulties faced by residents, particularly women and office-goers, who were stranded in traffic for several hours, he questioned the government’s response to the situation and accused the administration of failing to address citizens’ concerns in a timely manner.

Highlighting initiatives undertaken during the previous BRS regime, he said projects such as the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) and Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) were aimed at mitigating urban flooding and traffic issues. He alleged that the current administration had failed to build upon those efforts.

The Sircilla MLA also raised concerns over reported power outages and incidents of electrocution during the rains, accusing the government of being indifferent to public welfare.

He further alleged that the government was focusing on land-related issues rather than addressing civic infrastructure challenges.