Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to lay stone for Rs 13K crore HAM road works on June 17

NALGONDA: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will visit Nalgonda district on June 17 and lay the foundation for Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) roads to be constructed across the state at an estimated cost of Rs 13,000 crore.

Speaking to the media, the minister said that the tenders have already been invited to convert 6,300 km of roads into double lanes, with work commencing soon.

Additionally, new roads worth Rs 7,000 crore will be constructed across the state under the Panchayat Raj department, he said.

The minister also revealed that the chief minister, after laying the foundation for HAM roads near Kanagal in Nalgonda on the evening of June 17, will also visit the Dharveshipuram Yellamma temple. A massive public meeting will also be organised near Kanagal.

Under the first package of the HAM initiative, a double-lane road project from Dharveshipuram to Gurrampode and Kondamallepally to Dindi has been taken up through the Central Road Fund (CRF) at a cost of Rs 300 crore. The entire state-wide project is divided into 34 packages, he said.

The minister also noted that these double-lane roads will considerably reduce accidents and attract industries to the region.

Furthermore, roads will be developed in Valigonda, Alair and surrounding areas in erstwhile Nalgonda district at a cost of Rs 600 crore, he added.

The minister also disclosed that tenders for a Rs 125-crore water treatment plant under the Nalgonda Municipal Corporation will be invited this week.